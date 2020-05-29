SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Wildlife officials have a warning for Oregonians as they return to the outdoors. They’re asking people not to handle young wild animals found alone in the wilderness.
“Please don’t assume any young animal is orphaned just because it’s alone—and don’t pick it up,” Oregon Fish and Wildlife said. “It’s natural for mother animals to leave their young alone for extended periods of time while they go off to feed. The mother will return when it’s safe to do so.”
Officials say they flooded each year with calls from people who picked up a deer fawn, elk calf, fledgling bird learning to fly, or other young animal they assumed was orphaned because it was alone. This is often not the case.
“Animals taken away from their natural environment miss the chance to learn important survival skills from their parents like where to feed, what to eat, how to behave as part of a group and how to escape from predators,” officials said. “Usually this leads to a shortened life span for the animal—or a life in captivity.”
Removing or capturing an animal from the wild is a violation of state law. Oregon Fish and Wildlife recommends the following tips to keep in mind if you encounter a young animal in the wild:
- Never assume an animal is orphaned. Don’t remove it from the forest, including your backyard. Female deer and elk and other mammals will often leave their young temporarily for safety reasons or to feed elsewhere. They will return when it is safe to do so (when people, dogs, or predators are not present).
- Call your local ODFW office, Oregon State Police office, or a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation center for advice and follow it when: 1) you see an animal that you know is orphaned because you observed the dead parent animal, or 2) the parent hasn’t returned after constant and discrete observation for a long time (up to a day), or 3) if the animal is clearly injured or in distress.
- Keep your dog or cat away from young wildlife, especially in the spring.
- Young marine mammals are also rarely orphaned and it is common to see them alone on the beach in early spring and summer. Marine mammals in distress should be reported to OSP’s hotline at 1-800-452-7888.
