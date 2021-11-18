SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon students will soon have another option to avoid a mandatory quarantine period if they are unvaccinated and exposed to COVID-19.
It’s dubbed the ‘test-to-stay’ program and the Oregon Department of Education director on Wednesday said it should be available at schools statewide before the end of the month.
Currently, unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 must stay home and engage in online learning during a quarantine period that can last anywhere from seven days to two weeks depending on public health guidelines in the schools’ respective counties.
In as little as two weeks, the state is expected to drop those requirements if those exposed students immediately test negative for COVID and then test negative again seven days later, all the while staying in school if they don’t have the virus.
FOX 12 visited Ridgewood Elementary in Beaverton on Thursday to talk to parents about the pending protocol.
“I would probably, if he was in close contact, I would keep him home, at least for a week to be safe, even if he did test negative because I feel that’s the responsible thing to do,” said mother Sarah Ramirez.
Another mother, Natasha Nelson, agreed.
“You can test negative one day and be positive the next day, you can walk out and catch COVID,” Nelson said.
School districts told FOX 12 that administrators are just getting up to speed on the news and don’t yet have any plans for implementation, although they’re working on it.
A spokeswoman for the Beaverton School District said there’s no start date yet for the new test-to-stay program and when the district participates will depend on the availability of tests.
Right now, the district has less than one percent of students out of school due to COVID-19 that’s for both students in isolation sick with the virus and students in quarantine who were exposed.
Vaccinated students do not need to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID.