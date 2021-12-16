WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) Oregon is expected to receive more than $662 million if the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is implemented.

Congressman Peter DeFazio announced the news Thursday saying the state would receive the funding for “long overdue upgrades and safety improvements on the state’s roads, highways and bridges,” directly from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This new funding announced by the Federal Highway Administration marks a new beginning for Oregon and the nation’s infrastructure,” said Rep. DeFazio. “That’s why I fought so hard to get the bipartisan infrastructure plan signed into law — so we can create jobs, boost our economy and make life better for all Oregonians.”

The total sum would be divided and directed to nine different areas: National Highway Performance Program, Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, Highway Safety Improvement Program, Railway-Highway Crossings Program, Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement, Metropolitan Planning, National Highway Freight Program, Carbon Reduction Program and the PROTECT Formula Program.

DeFazio has served as the representative for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District for 36 years. Most recently, the long-time Congressman announced in the beginning of December his current term will be his last.