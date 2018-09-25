WILLAMETTE VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon wine makers said they are working to protect the brand they’ve worked decades to build.
This comes as the OLCC has asked the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to look into a California winery that they said may not be in compliance with federal and Oregon wine labeling and advertising regulations.
In a Sept. 6 letter to the bureau, the OLCC Chairman, Paul Rosenbaum wrote, “The Commission has reason to believe that some wines labeled with an Oregon AVA were not fully finished in Oregon. The Commission has located at least three Certificate of Label Approvals (COLAs) referencing an Oregon AVA, but question whether Copper Cane, LLC met the requirements to label those wines with an Oregon AVA.”
The letter also addresses issues that the wine maker’s labels reference Oregon American Viticultural Area (AVA) and that they misrepresent the names and locations of the AVA’s on its labels and advertising materials.
The labels boast Oregon Coast Pinot Noir or that they were made in three different growing areas.
“It is an unbelievable deception,” Willamette Valley Vineyard Founder and CEO Jim Bernau said.
To be considered a Willamette Valley Pinot Noir, or Rogue Valley Pinot Noir the wine has to be made of 95% pinot noir grapes from that federally designated region. Under the regulations wine makers can’t simply mix wine grapes from different regions and label what they want.
“What has happened is this California wine producer has come along and he has taken something that he is not entitled to, he is not entitled to use our Willamette Valley AVA name and make the wine in California,” Bernau said.
For decades Bernau said Oregon wine makers have worked to build their industry as world class, that even means pushing for the strictest label regulations in the country.
“Oregon wine makers have been committed to what is called truth in labeling in fact Oregon the most strict and toughest wine labeling laws in the country which is one of the reasons why we are so sensitive about this,” Bernau said.
FOX 12 reached out to the California wine maker and has not heard back for comment.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
