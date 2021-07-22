Oregon Wing Civil Air Patrol providing help in Bootleg Fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Resources from across Oregon are pouring in to help fight the Bootleg Fire that has now burned nearly 400,000 acres in southern Oregon. The Oregon Wing Civil Air Patrol volunteers aren’t strangers to natural disasters, however they usually get called in after the disaster is over, not during.
“This is at least the first time in Oregon, probably the first time in the wester U.S. and possibly the first time anyone in CAP can remember that we’ve been providing this specific kind of service to an emergency in our area,” David Rudawitz, Oregon Wing Civil Air Patrol Director of Emergency Services/Incident Commander for Response to Bootleg Fire, said. ORWG helped last year in Oregon during the wildfires that tore through the state but volunteers were used to track resources and then were later called in by FEMA to get aerial images of the damage those fires left behind. Rudawitz said they have seven volunteers on the ground right now working as radio operators.
“They provide the link to the firefighters in the field, they take requests of transferring of resources let’s say from one division to another, if there’s a medical emergency they were being trained to collect the necessary information so that the right resources can be dispatched out to take care of that emergency,” he said. Rudawitz said this service is essential especially in these remote areas.
“Fires are going on in the wildland areas and they don’t have cell phone coverage, they don’t have any other kinds of means of communicating other than by a radio,”he said. He also said they are in need of more volunteers and provide training for those who might be interested. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.