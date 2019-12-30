Oregon Winter Whale Watch about to end along Oregon coast

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Winter Whale Watch Week is coming to an end. Tuesday will be the last day Oregon State Parks will have volunteers posted along the Oregon coast helping visitors spot the massive mammals.
Winter Whale Watch Week runs between Dec. 27 - 31.
It is estimated that some 25,000 Gray whales will migrate south past Oregon’s coast. This year, Oregon State Parks picked 23 of the best places along the coast to spot some of the migration.
Each site is staffed with volunteers from the Whale Watching Spoken Here program. The volunteers are set up between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
State Parks says the whales’ journey south is one leg of their annual migration pattern. They begin near Alaska and swim all the way down the western U.S. coast before settling in the warm lagoons near Baja, Mexico. The end of December is the peak time for their journey, when roughly 30 whales pass by per hour off the Oregon coast.
Era Horton has been volunteering with Oregon State Parks for the past 11 years.
“During the migration it is always fun too especially with people who have never seen whales and they get to see one, that’s the excitement,” Horton said.
He and several others Monday were stationed at Boiler Bay north of Depot Bay. He says they’ve been able to spot 20 whales in their time at Boiler Bay. Saturday saw the most sightings at 20.
Horton says the whales can be seen between three and five miles off the Oregon coast. When the whales come back in the spring he says they will be closer to shore. Right now the gray whales are headed straight to Baja California and are moving fast.
A rough ocean and low clouds and fog has made a few of the days this week tough to spot any of the whales.
“You just have to be patient and take your time and watch,” Horton said. “Ultimately, you’ll see them.”
Tomorrow is the last day of the Oregon Winter Whale Watch week, so we came to Boiler Bay to check it out. Check out our story tonight at 5 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/RkC61yOhYm— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 31, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.