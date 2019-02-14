GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police in Pennsylvania say a 24-year-old Gresham woman was brutally murdered by a man she met online. Now, investigators are searching for her body.
“This is something no family should ever have to go through,” said Traci Dominguez, the victim’s aunt.
Dominguez tells FOX 12, her niece, Haley Lorenzen, moved to Pennsylvania last November to be with a man she met online.
According to her, Lorenzen had visited his home once before – when she decided to stay for good. And, while at first they stayed in touch, Lorenzen’s calls home soon became less frequent.
“There was no contact with her dad and that was just a daily thing,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez says the last time anyone in their family ever heard from Lorenzen was in late December.
“We were devastated,” she said.
On Jan. 3, Tunkhannock Township police posted a message to Facebook, declaring Lorenzen a missing person.
Several family members, including Dominguez, immediately flew across the country to look for her.
Six days later, police arrested Lorenzen’s boyfriend, 31-year-old Phillip Walters. The man she met online is now accused of killing her, according to officials at Wyoming County Jail, where Walters is being held.
Dominguez says she wasn’t surprised by the news, calling Walters a “monster.”
“We were all concerned and crying and upset.” Said Dominguez. “Doing everything we could to find her and he just didn't seem very concerned at all.”
FOX 12’s northeast Pennsylvania affiliate obtained paperwork showing the arrest was made after an unnamed person came forward, claiming they helped Walters dispose of Lorenzen’s body by tying bags of rocks to her before throwing Lorenzen into the Susquehanna River.
That person claims that Walters choked his girlfriend and hit Lorenzen in the head with a hammer.
“For someone to do that to another human being is horrifying,” Dominguez said.
Despite launching drones and using sonar technology, police have not yet found Lorenzen’s body. Dominguez says freezing cold water and chunks of ice in the river have hindered dive teams’ efforts to recover her niece’s body.
Tunkhannock Township Police Chief Ed Morristell said, “We’re dealing with some very difficult conditions on the river, we tried our best today, we’ll pick up as soon as we find the conditions are safe enough.”
According to Dominguez, the search is currently suspended and Lorenzen’s family has returned to Oregon. Still they remain hopeful.
“We hope to find her soon, so we can bring her home and put her to rest,” she said.
Meanwhile, Walters is currently being held in jail after his bail was denied. His preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 25.
Dominguez is unsure whether anyone from her family will be at the trial. She tells FOX 12, a GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for her niece’s funeral expenses.
According to her, the family is also organizing a spaghetti fundraiser dinner to pay for Lorenzen’s remains to be flown back to Oregon, once she is found. The event will be held from 2-7 p.m. March 23 at St. Henry Catholic Church in Gresham.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
