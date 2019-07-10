LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The only woman on death row in Oregon may be getting another trial.
A Lane County judge said not all the evidence may have been considered in her case and her attorneys failed to adequately represent her.
Angela McAnulty, who starved and tortured her 15-year-old daughter to death, was convicted in 2011 and has sat in a Wilsonville prison since.
Now a Lane County judge could sign an order that would give the convicted murderer another trial.
Senior Circuit Court Judge J. Burdette Pratt said in a draft ruling obtained by the Oregonian that her attorneys failed to adequately represent or advise her during the trial.
Back in 2009, Eugene police were called to a home and told a person was not breathing.
15-year-old Jeanette Maples was rushed to a hospital but ultimately died.
Her mother, Angela, and stepfather were both arrested.
McAnulty admitted to jurors during the trial that she did abuse her daughter but did not want her to die.
In 2011, she pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and tampering with evidence and was later unanimously sentenced by a jury to death.
Now, according to the Oregonian, judge Pratt said her defense team was rushed. They had just finished a massive 114-day trial for two cop killers when they took up McAnulty’s case.
Judge Pratt’s draft ruling said the jury was never provided neuropsychological evidence to better understand the "why,” that her mental health, and own personal trauma was not presented in the case.
As for the stepfather, Richard McAnulty, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of murder by abuse and was sentenced to life in prison.
Of the thirty on Oregon death row, McAnulty is the only woman.
Former Governor John Kitzhaber instituted a moratorium for the death penalty in 2011.
I've reached out to judge Pratt and his staff, they said they hope to have this ruling signed by the end of the week, potentially giving McAnulty, now 50, another trial.
