Oregon woman stuck in Iraq during COVID-19 pandemic

KURDISTAN, IRAQ (KPTV) – An Oregonian is stuck overseas trying to get home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOX 12 first reported about Naskeh Habibi’s brother and sister-in-law, an Oregon couple who were quarantined in Omaha, Nebraska in February after traveling to Wuhan, China.
But now Habibi is finding herself stuck overseas. She says she’s been in Iraq for about a month. It was a trip she planned a long time ago to see family.
She says she arrived in Iraq in early March and planned to stay for a few weeks, but everything quickly changed.
“Really that was, like, my goal, was just to see my family that I hadn’t seen in 15 years, to say hi, you know, spend some time with them and get on a flight and head back home,” Habibi said. “I thought well, let me go ahead and go, it’s only for a couple weeks, everything will be fine. And then the day I landed they had their first case.”
She says the country shut down everything. She didn’t expect everything to happen so fast as she says she was being diligent about monitoring the situation there.
Now, every flight she’s says she tried to book back home was canceled.
“Once you know this continues to go the way it’s going there aren’t going to be any flights, you’re struck here for who knows how long,” Habibi said. “People want to get home, they want to be with their family, and during these times, they don’t want to be stranded overseas, and I think the misconception is, well, why did you travel.”
She says she decided to go ahead with the trip because COVID-19 wasn’t garnering as much attention in the United States as it is now. She says she reached out to government resources and hasn’t gotten many answers.
“The process has been, it’s been difficult because you’re not really getting a response from the state department, the embassy and the only people that are really reassuring you are your state representatives,” Habibi said.
Habibi’s hoping elected officials back home can help her and other Americans who are stranded in other countries. She wants to stress the importance of taking this pandemic seriously.
“You know, yeah, it might suck being at home, but you just don’t have a choice, you don’t want this to get out of hand, and it seems like it’s kind of go going that route,” Habibi said.
There’s no end in sight for Habibi right now, as she’s unsure when she’ll be able to travel home.
Really? A misconception on why you travelled? Gee, tells us again how you decided to travel, even though your brother and sister in law were quarantined in Nebraska having returned from China. How did you think the Corona virus was not being seriously looked at as a threat when you left? And again you had family quarantined in Nebraska. You planned this trip along time ago to visit unseen family for 15 years. Just to drop in a few days say Hi. You now make it like you are in some dire position stuck or trapped in Iraq. You do have a place to stay right? After all you went there to visit family you have not seen in 15 years.
There is something really not right with your story. A brother and sister in -law quarantined in Nebraska after travelling from Wuhan, China. You then take a trip to Iraq to visit family. Naw, something not right at all and I am sure the State Department sees something fishy as well.
