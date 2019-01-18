SPRINGFIELD, OR (KPTV) - A Lane County woman won the largest Mega Millions prize in Oregon since the lottery game came to the state in 2010.
Ann Mingus of Springfield matched all five numbers for the Nov. 30 drawing, only missing the Mega Ball. She also selected the “megaplier” option, which increased the non-jackpot prize by three times.
The result was a $3 million ticket.
Mingus checked her numbers after seeing on the news that someone had purchased a winning ticket in Cottage Grove.
Mingus’ ticket was purchased at the Cottage Grove Safeway.
Mingus didn’t immediately tell anyone about her win, including family members. Instead, she contacted an attorney and hired a financial planner to come up with a plan for managing the prize.
