Oregon women’s prison to offer tampons to inmates

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is joining a small number of states offering tampons to inmates.
The change is being made at Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville, the only women’s prison in the state.
In the past, the prison only provided sanitary pads, while charging for tampons.
Prison staff said the shift is part of a nationwide movement focusing on giving incarcerated women free access to feminine hygiene products.
“When you come into the custody of the DOC, some of those things that you took for granted are not necessarily available to you, and so for women, I think they have a variety of different needs and that is really where their interest is, it’s not a one-size-fits-all model. I think we need to accommodate the women we serve here at Coffee Creek,” said Paula Myers, prison superintendent.
