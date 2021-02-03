PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The state of Oregon will not appeal a ruling by a federal judge to put Oregon’s inmates in line to get a Covid-19 vaccine immediately.
The decision puts Oregon inmates in phase 1A group two, which is ahead of educators who are currently being vaccinated and seniors who become eligible next week.
There has been concern and frustration from seniors who have been waiting to become eligible to get a vaccine.
Carla Mundt, who is 80-years-old, is one of those seniors. She says for the last year, she has been very cautious about leaving her home and making sure to wear a mask at all times.
“I only go to Costco to get a prescription. I would go at 8:30 in the morning shop and get out,” Mundt said.
She added when the Governor moved teachers up on the vaccination schedules; she understood the need to do so because she herself is a retired educator. But the federal decision to vaccinate inmates is frustrating.
“I was talking to a friend in Salem, and she says I feel the same way, you know you’ve got someone who committed murder, and they are going to get a shot?” Mundt said.
According to OHA stats, people 60 years and older make up roughly 91-percent of the states reported COVID-19 deaths.
Seniors across the state have expressed worry and concern over the virus and how it may affect them. Mundt, who says her husband passed away five days ago, is worried about added exposure to the virus without any protection like a vaccine.
“My husband has passed away, and I am having to go out and deal with so many different areas, attorney’s, the funeral home, the cemetery, and I would feel safer if I had the vaccine,” Mundt said.
On the flip side, families of those incarcerated say they worry about the virus spreading in such confined spaces inside the state prison system.
“They are all like, in there, who is going to get it and who is not,” Yesenia Rodriquez said.
Her wife is currently incarcerated in the state prison system.
“They are all getting sick, really. They have no social distancing. How can they if they have to share a room and it is full in there? I think they should get it,” Rodriquez said.
The Department of corrections has 13,000 adults in custody, and some have already been vaccinated. Since the first of February, 3,392 cases have been reported by the Oregon Department of Corrections. The state reports that 42 inmates have died because of COVID-19.
Attorney Juan Chavez, who was a part of the lawsuit against the state, says this is not a case of inmates jumping the line but rather joining the line where they should have been in the first place. He says they should have been vaccinated alongside people who work in correctional facilities and those who live and work in long term care facilities.
“All of us can stay home all of us can wear masks and be assured that if I don’t want to see another person, I don’t have to. That’s not a luxury people on the inside have, and we’ve seen the consequences of that already.” Chavez said.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s Office sent the following statement about the decision and what will happen next.
“The court’s decision is clear, and the state has decided not to appeal. The majority of adults in custody had previously been slated for Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. With the court’s ruling requiring an accelerated timeline and making clear that vaccinations must be offered to adults in custody with Phase 1a prioritization, we will move ahead with a weekly approach that will integrate adults in custody into our Phase 1a distribution plans. We do not anticipate that these adjustments will alter our timelines for beginning Phase 1b vaccinations, including vaccines for educators or seniors—however that is dependent on the weekly vaccine supplies we receive from the federal government.”
