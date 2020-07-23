SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The state or Oregon is working on new guidance for child care centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Early Learning Division released a discussion draft of those guidelines. The agency is looking for feedback on the draft and says it will be making changes.
It is safe to say, however, that things will be different going forward, with one change applying to group size requirements. The Early Learning Division said it has been operating under reduced group sizes, particularly for certified centers.
"We are proposing in these revisions to go back to our pre-COVID group size requirements," according to a spokesperson. "So this would create more access to available child care."
The other big change is related to requirements around face coverings for kids and adults.
Under the guidance, group sizes range from 10 up to 30, depending on the kind of provider. As for face coverings, those will be required for kids 5 and older. Previous guidelines required regular cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and toys. Those guidelines remain in place.
Parents and providers will have until Sunday night to provide feedback on the new guidelines. The feedback can be submitted in English here or in Spanish here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.