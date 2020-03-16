PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is temporarily closing to the public due to COVID-19.
The zoo announced last week that it was closing indoor areas, as well as places with “high touch points,” but the rest of the park remained open at that time.
On Monday, officials said they were following public health recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by closing the entire zoo
The zoo will tentatively remain closed through at least April 8.
“Like most of this community, our goal right now is ‘flattening the curve’ so that our health system doesn’t get overwhelmed,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “We are committed to the safety of our staff, volunteers, guests and community. We’ll be ready to reopen as soon as health authorities recommend it.”
The zoo’s animal-care teams and staff responsible for other critical operations will continue working onsite, while other employees will work from home if possible.
Zookeepers said the animals are all doing well, with plans in place to make sure they continue to be cared for in the event of staffing disruptions due to COVID-19.
