PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo is asking for the public’s help after being closed for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Zoo Foundation, the private nonprofit fundraising arm of the zoo, is seeking donations through a newly established Emergency Recovery Fund, aimed at providing $1 million to support zoo operations during the closure.
“Since closing to the public on March 17, we’ve lost our ability to generate revenue through admissions, events and sales,” said Don Moore, zoo director. “We planned for the future. We had reserves in place — but nobody was prepared for this level of catastrophe. In an instant, we lost 60% of our revenue.”
Moore said the zoo’s animal care team continues to work around the clock to provide for the animals, but he acknowledged the future is uncertain.
“We can get through this crisis, but only with the support of our community,” said Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo’s animal care program.
The Oregon Zoo is home to around 2,500 animals representing more than 200 species. The zoo first opened in 1888 and is one of the oldest zoos in the U.S.
For more, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.
