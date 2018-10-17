PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A rescued sea otter turned one on Wednesday and celebrated with a frozen shrimp cake at the Oregon Zoo.
Sea otter Lincoln or the ‘Prince of Sea Pups’ is known for his lively squeaks and playful personality and he was all happy squeaks as he celebrated his birthday in style with a special frozen shrimp cake and a swim in his favorite pool.
"Lincoln was found as an orphaned pup, so his birthday is a bit of an educated guess," marine life keeper Amy Hash said. "But that makes it all the more special, because he almost didn't make it."
The zoo said Lincoln was found stranded in Morro Bay Harbor in Oct. 2017 and rescuers from Monterey Bay Aquarium's estimated he was less than 2 weeks old at the time.
He moved to the Oregon Zoo in December after being unable to be paired with a surrogate mom and eventually deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to the zoo.
The zoo said Hash and other keepers made Lincoln's birthday cake using his favorite food, frozen shrimp and decorated it with ice letters made with red and blue food coloring. Lastly, it came complete with two smaller heart-shaped ice cakes for sharing.
