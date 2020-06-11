PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Zoo will reopen after closing in March due to COVID-19, but with a few new rules.
The zoo announced plans to reopen on Thursday but did not provide a specific date. The park partially closed in early March, including indoor areas and places with high-touch points, and then expanded the closure the next week.
On Thursday, the zoo said all guests, including members, must now reserve timed tickets in advance. Those tickets will be available online and sent to guests electronically to be scanned at the gates. Each person visiting the zoo must have their own reservation, including children under 2.
Membership cards will not be required, as tickets will have member information printed on them. The zoo says attendance will be limited each day and in each timed-entry period to ensure adequate physical distancing.
“In addition, staff stationed throughout the zoo will help monitor areas where lines can form,” zoo officials said. “Physical-distancing markers will be placed to assist guests in avoiding crowds.”
All guests over the age of 6 will be required to wear a face covering while visiting the zoo. Guests who can’t wear a face covering for medical reasons will be exempt.
Visitors will follow a one-way path through the zoo with some indoor and high-touch areas to remain closed. Stand-alone hand-washing stations will be located throughout the zoo and hand sanitizer will be available at food areas, restrooms and along the paths.
The zoo previously said it has had to make tough decisions since the beginning of the health crisis, including laying off several hundred temporary employees and many regular staff members.
The zoo has also worked to reduce their daily costs from about $120,000 on a normal day to around $75,000.
