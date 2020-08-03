PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Zoo director Don Moore will retire this summer after 45 years in zoo management and animal-welfare science, the zoo announced late Monday afternoon.
Moore will continue at the zoo through the end of August before transitioning into a director emeritus role to help the Oregon Zoo Foundation with fundraising efforts. Eventually, Moore says he plans to move to the East Coast to spend more time with family.
“It’s been an honor to work with such a dedicated, passionate group of staff, volunteers and supporters here in Oregon,” Moore said. “People in this part of the country have a stronger connection to animals and wildlife than anywhere else I’ve seen.”
Moore, a nationally-recognized wildlife expert, came to Portland in 2016 from Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C., where he was associate director, according to the zoo.
Under his leadership, the Oregon Zoo earned six awards from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, including three for conservation work on behalf of imperiled Northwest species, two for excellence and innovation in exhibit design, and one for achievement in workforce and audience diversity.
