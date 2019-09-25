PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo has announced the sad news that Chendra's pregnancy has ended in miscarriage.
In July, zoo officials announced that Chendra, a 26-year-old Asian elephant, was pregnant.
Earlier this month, veterinarians became concerned when routine monitoring showed that Chendra's reproductive hormones indicated a drop in her progesterone levels.
A prolactin test was conducted last week at the endocrinology laboratory at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.
Zoo officials said that test confirmed Chendra was no longer pregnant.
“We knew this was a possibility, but that doesn’t make it any easier,” said Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo elephant program. “We were all so excited for Chendra. Raising a calf is one of the most enriching things in an elephant’s life, and we really hoped this was her chance to experience that."
Zoo veterinarian Kelly Flaminio said miscarriages usually occur early in the pregnancy, which was the case for Chendra who was about eight months pregnant.
The gestation period for elephants is around 22 months.
“Miscarriages, sadly, are common in most mammal species, including elephants and even humans,” said Dr. Flaminio. “We tend not to talk about it a lot because it can be a painful subject, but most of us know someone who’s been through this type of loss.”
According to Lee, because of Chendra's age, it is doubtful that she will become pregnant again.
For now, Lee says that staff are focused on her health, comfort and well-being. Staff are also giving her extra TLC and attention as they begin to treat her for TB.
“There’s no connection between Chendra’s TB and her miscarriage, but the loss of her pregnancy does simplify her treatment plan,” Dr. Flaminio said. “Our focus is now on making sure Chendra stays healthy and getting her back with the rest of her family as quickly as possible.”
Officials said they hope Chendra will be back with the pachyderm family by late fall.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.