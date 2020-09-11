PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo has evacuated 44 critically endangered California condors from the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation due to wildfires burning in the area.
The offsite facility is located in rural Clackamas County and is now in a Level 3 evacuation zone. The zoo says it houses the birds as they are raised for wild release. Zoo officials say they are uncertain about the future of the facility or when the condors might be able to return to it.
“It’s been a tough week, but the best news is all our condors and staff members are healthy, uninjured and accounted for,” Travis Koons, who oversees the zoo’s condor program, said. “The teamwork our animal-care staff displayed was nothing short of remarkable.”
Koons and another Oregon Zoo keeper on Friday drove east on Interstate 84 with 26 of the condors, heading for the Peregrine Fund’s World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise, Idaho, which has some available housing. Care staff at the Boise center are planning to puppet-rear two chicks that hatched at the Jonsson Center this spring and have yet to fledge.
The remaining 18 condors will be housed temporarily at the zoo, with two on exhibit and 16 behind the scenes at the zoo’s veterinary medical center.
With scarcely more than 500 California condors left in the world, each bird is vitally important to the species’ survival, according to Koons.
The federal California Condor Recovery Program already took a big hit last month, when fire destroyed the Ventana Wildlife Society’s Big Sur sanctuary along the California coast. The Ventana facility had been one of five sites where condors raised at the Oregon Zoo and other breeding sites are sent for wild release.
“That loss was devastating, and we still don’t know the full impact of it,” Koons said.
