PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Zoo is held its annual Howloween event this weekend.
Kids are able to dress up in costumes and learn about wildlife in a fun and safe setting.
There was a scavenger hunt animals got treats like jack-o-lanterns stuffed with snacks and even a treat bag at the end.
Some families say this was a great way to celebrate since they aren't trick-or-treating
"I think other options like this have made it easier but Tabor even said weeks ago if we can't go trick-or-treating maybe we can do a scavenger hunt," said one parent. "So the kids are pretty resilient and trying to be adaptable."
The zoo is holding its Holwoween event again on Sunday. For more information, visit the zoo’s website.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.