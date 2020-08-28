Oregon Zoo impacted as fire destroys wildlife sanctuary in California

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While fires burn across California, lives are at risk, and that includes animals.
The Oregon Zoo is major player in the California Condor Rehabilitation Project, and one of the places they work with is the Ventana Wildlife Society, which was recently destroyed by fire.
Ventana Wildlife Society watched the destruction of its sanctuary as it happened using its condor camera; however, in the early hours of Aug. 21, they lost that too, as the Dolan Fire burned over the camera and the area where four chicks were in their nests. The Dolan Fire is burning too hot for staff to check on the birds.
Ventana Wildlife Society has been integral in the recovery of the California Condor, of which there are only 337 free flying birds, with 200 of those a part of the flock near the sanctuary, according to officials.
The Ventana Wildlife Society says it is hopeful for the wild birds, as they nest in redwoods, which are fire resistant.
The Oregon Zoo says it is very connected to the Ventana Wildlife Society and has called the fire devastating. The sanctuary is one of five release sites for the Condor Rehabilitation Project, and the Oregon Zoo sends birds to the release site every year, as well as others determined by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials.
The zoo says this is a huge hit to the program, as every bird is incredibly important. The Ventana Wildlife Society is working to raise $500,000 to rebuild. You can learn more about their efforts online here.
