PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Poor air quality has forced the Oregon Zoo to remain closed since last week, a precaution to protect visitors and to help take care of the animals, according to officials.
Last week, the zoo evacuated 44 critically endangered California condors from the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation in rural Clackamas County due to wildfires burning in the area.
Now, the zoo says it is working with the Department of Fish and Wildlife to bring back the endangered condor species.
"We had about 12 hours between "Get Ready" and "Go Now" to catch all the birds, move them to the Oregon Zoo, and then make plans to move half of them to Boise," Kelly Flaminio, a veterinarian at the zoo, said.
Workers also took with them three goats that were living at the off site facility in Estacada. The goats lived there to help with brush control.
"It was really important for the keeper staff to get those guys out because they are a loved part of that family," Flaminio said.
Currently at the zoo, there are no visitors allowed and animals are being kept indoors out of the smoke.
"We have HVAC systems for all the animals, they have the choice to either go inside or kept inside during this time period, it's kinda like your kids, they want to go outside, we have to tell them that you can't, so we are working on that and they are getting extra enrichment inside to make the areas where it is safe for them still fun," Flaminio said.
Flaminio says some of the most anxious animals to go outside are the chimpanzees. The chimpanzees will soon be allowed back out, and a new exhibit is almost complete, which they will be excited about, Flaminio says.
"It's like, Christmas is coming, kids," Flaminio said.
The Oregon Zoo says Zoo Lights is still on this year. Set up was supposed to start this week, but that didn't happen.
The Oregon Zoo has provided staff with respirator masks. Workers are only outside when they absolutely need to be.
"The theme of 2020 is being flexible and figuring out what you can do in situations you never thought you'd be in," Flaminio said.
The zoo says it is planning to open on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.