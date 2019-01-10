PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo has announced that it will be offering free admission for furloughed federal employees and their families during the government shutdown.
Zoo officials said the offer will last throughout the shutdown.
Federal contractors who are affected by the shutdown will also be able to receive free admission.
"We know it is a tough time for many people who are out of work during this shutdown," said Dr. Don Moore, Oregon Zoo director. "We wanted to give these public servants and their families something fun to do and help ease their financial burden."
Federal employees just need to bring their federal ID or badge to the zoo to receive free admission.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
