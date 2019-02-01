PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo suffered a terrible loss last November when the youngest member of its elephant family passed away. Now, the zoo plans to fight the deadly disease in the future.
On Thursday, the zoo posted an emotional video remembering Lily. In the video, zookeepers explained how the Asian elephant's death left a major impact on the herd, and for those who worked with her, her entire life.
"She was just that ray of sunshine that you had every day," said a zookeeper at the Oregon Zoo.
Lily was a smart elephant with a playful side, who loved to run around with her brother and was close to her parents.
So when Lily suddenly grew lethargic and refused to eat in late November, zookeepers knew something was wrong.
Veterinarians quickly discovered she was sick with the virus known as endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV).
All Asian elephants carry the virus, but calves are particularly susceptible. It stays dormant in most cases, but sadly it entered the active phase for Lily.
Despite an exhaustive effort from the zoo's staff, she died a day before her sixth birthday.
A shock that's been difficult to overcome.
"It was tough to see her pass, but part of our job is bigger than just being there when there's fun times in the pool. Part of our job is to be there when they're sick," one of the zookeepers said.
"I think the elephants are bouncing back a lot quicker than the keepers. Lily had a huge impact on everybody that worked around her," said a zookeeper.
Zookeepers spent the last few months comforting the other elephants, but they also have a new mission - figuring out a way to fight the virus.
"1-in-5 elephant calves succumb to EEHV, and we are going to do whatever it takes to end that. This is a massive loss for all of us, but we have to continue, we have to move on, we have to make sure her death isn't in vain. We are going to continue to push research, so other folks don't have to go through what we go through, what we went through," said a zookeeper.
Zookeepers say their counterparts from around the world have been reaching out to them since Lily's passing, especially those in India, where elephants in the wild are dying of EEHV.
Now as the zoo pushes for more research, it is also thanking everyone here in Portland who showed love and support during their difficult loss.
