PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fans will soon have to say goodbye to two beloved Oregon Zoo members, red pandas Mei Mei and Pabu.
The zoo announced Thursday that Mei Mei and her cub will be moving to ZooMontana in Billings.
The last day to see the pair at the zoo will be March 9.
"It’s been so much fun to watch Pabu grow, and to see the way Mei Mei has taken care of him," keeper Sara Morgan said. "The timing for this is right, but we’re really going to miss them."
According to the zoo, the move is necessary because Pabu, who was born to Mei Mei last June, is growing up.
"Wild red pandas are solitary except during breeding season, and the males are territorial," Morgan explained. "Pabu’s getting too old to stay with his dad now, but he’s still too young to venture off without mom."
Moshu, Pabu's father, will remain in Portland.
Mei Mei and Pabu's new habitat will feature two yards with large cottonwood trees and lots of climbing opportunities, according to the zoo.
"The staff at ZooMontana have a lot of experience caring for this species," Morgan said. "Last year, they had to say goodbye to their beloved 22-year-old Taylor, who was believed to be the oldest red panda in the world. I’m sure Pabu’s youthful energy will keep them on their toes."
The zoo says the move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for red pandas - a cooperative program that helps maintain a genetically diverse, self-sustaining population to guarantee the long-term future of these animals.
The Oregon Zoo is currently open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must purchase tickets online. To reserve tickets, visit www.oregonzoo.org.
It is long past time to close the zoo. Animals should be wild, not put on display for the public's amusement.
