Oregon Zoo’s slam-dunking sea otter Eddie euthanized due to age-related decline

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo announced the death of its well-known sea otter Eddie on Thursday.
At nearly 21 years old, Eddie was considered one of the oldest sea otters on the planet, according to zoo officials.
Eddie entertained visitors at the Oregon Zoo for 18 years. Eddie was also a viral hit online, as a video of him dunking a basketball in 2013 was viewed more than 1.7 million times on YouTube.
Trainers taught Eddie to slam dunk as therapy for his arthritic elbow joints.
The zoo reported Eddie was euthanized due to a decline in his health related to his advanced age.
“Male sea otters seldom live past 15 years, so Eddie was among the very oldest of his kind,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s marine life area. “He was quite feisty as a young otter, and we still saw that spirit come through during his later years. He got along great with our two younger otters, Juno and Lincoln, and was often observed wrestling and playing with them. But he was the elder statesman of the group, and they learned to leave him alone when he wanted to rest.”
Eddie was found as an orphaned pup along the California coast in 1998. He lacked the skills to survive on his own, so Eddie was taken to the Monterey Bay Aquarium's rescue and care program for rehabilitation.
The otter was deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Eddie arrived at the Oregon Zoo in 2000.
Earlier this year, to mark his 20th birthday, Portland Trail Blazers mascot Blaze delivered a gift basket full of enrichment toys to Eddie’s keepers and affixed a brand-new Blazers logo on the backboard at his behind-the-scenes training area, a small pool connected to the zoo’s Steller Cove habitat via underwater tunnel.
