Oregon Zoo: Small, fluffy mammals ‘alive and well’ after Eagle Creek Fire

A species of small and fluffy mammals survived a massive fire in the Columbia River Gorge last year, according to Oregon Zoo officials.
Volunteers with the Cascades Pika Watch this summer set out to see how many Pikas survived the Eagle Creek Fire. The fire in September last year burned more than 48,000 acres and destroyed most of the mousy mammal’s habitat on the Oregon side of the Gorge.
The zoo Wednesday announced that “the pint-sized mammals are alive and well.”
“It’s encouraging to see pikas living in this region, even in smaller numbers,” Amanda Greenvoss, who oversees the zoo’s pika program, said in a news release.
Pikas are related to rabbits and known for their distinctive high-pitched calls. The animals are typically found in rugged, high-elevation mountain habitats, making Oregon’s population unique, the zoo says. Here, they live at a much lower elevation than any other pika population in the nation.
Zoo officials say it took 112 volunteers close to 1,000 hours to collect data.
The data was collected in the post-Eagle Creek Fire burn area and other pika habitats in the region.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.