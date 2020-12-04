PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the zoo struggles financially through the pandemic, the Oregon Zoo Foundation has started a wine club to help raise money.
You can buy bottles a-la-carte or sign up for a membership to sample many different Oregon wines.
The various memberships are named after the animals. For example, the elephant herd has a white wine club.
Oregon Zoo Executive Director Julie Fitzgerald says it's a fun way for supporters of the zoo to step up and help.
"This is unique because you have a choice of many different boutique wineries, you get a chance to really sample wines and support the zoo at the same time," she said.
Twenty-five percent of purchase prices go toward supporting the zoo.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.