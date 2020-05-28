PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo has been closed for more than two months, and the zoo’s deputy director says if they stay closed for much longer, they will have to make drastic financial decisions and potentially even close.
60% of the zoo’s income is based off of ticket sales and events, and just because people aren’t visiting doesn’t mean the animals don’t need care.
The Oregon Zoo has had to make tough decisions since the beginning of the health crisis. They’ve laid off several hundred temporary employees, and 44 of their regular staff members.
The zoo has also worked to reduce their daily costs from about $120,000 on a normal day to around $75,000. Additionally, an emergency fund was created and people immediately began supporting.
However, all of this will not be enough if the zoo can’t open its doors before September. Sheri Horiszny, the zoo’s deputy director, says they’ll have to deplete their reserves and will likely run out of money.
“No zoo professionals have dealt with something like this before, and it’s been really difficult,” Horiszny said. “We’re holding out hope still that we will be able to continue our cost reductions and work with Metro, our governing agency, to keep finding ways to reduce costs and work to find other support from the state, or federal government, or the community as we have found so far.”
Horiszny says she does not believe it'll come down to closing the zoo. Their reopening team is regularly meeting to make sure when they can open that it’s safe for the animals, staff and everyone who wants to visit.
If you'd like to help the zoo, head to their website to donate https://www.oregonzoo.org/your-zoo-needs-you
