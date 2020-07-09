PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo welcomed back its first guests in nearly four months on Thursday.
The zoo hosted a members-only preview Thursday. The Oregon Zoo will reopen to the general public starting Sunday, July 12.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of the zoo on March 17.
As part of the reopening effort, new policies and procedures have been put in place.
- To prevent crowding and long lines, the zoo will open with reduced capacity and timed ticketing. All guests — including zoo members — must reserve their tickets online in advance.
- There is a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre campus, with some indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed.
- Carousel and train rides will not be operating.
- Face coverings will be required for zoo employees and all guests over the age of 6 years old upon entry and in designated areas. Children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old are encouraged to wear masks if possible. People who are unable to wear face coverings for medical reasons will be exempt.
- Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations have been added throughout the zoo.
- For more details, go to www.oregonzoo.org/visit/oregon-zoo-reopening.
Dr. Don Moore, zoo director, said members and donors helped the Oregon Zoo Foundation provide $1 million from an emergency recovery fund to help support zoo operations during the extended closure.
“Reopening, even in this limited fashion, is a huge step forward,” Moore said. “But we still really need help from our zoo supporters and friends to get us back on our feet.”
The foundation is leading efforts to fund critical needs of the zoo during its scaled-back reopening. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.
Moore also praised the efforts of the zoo’s animal-care team, who “have not let COVID-19 slow down their important work” since the zoo closed on March 17.
