PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Zoo staff recently welcomed new California condor eggs to their condor breeding program.
Keepers at the zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation welcomed the eggs over the past week, and more should be on the way throughout the month.
“A successful start to the season like this is great news for the California condor’s comeback,” said Kelli Walker, the zoo’s lead condor keeper. “With only about 500 of these endangered birds in the world, every egg counts.”
The zoo said there are 14 condor pairs this year, more than any previous season, which means the potential for more eggs and more chicks.
But the zoo said that also means many of the birds are laying eggs for the first time.
“Some of our new condor couples might take a few tries to get things right, which is to be expected with young birds,” Walker said. “We’re monitoring all of the nest boxes, and checking on the eggs to make sure they’re developing correctly.”
The California condor was included on the Endangered Species Act back in 1973 and is classified as critically endangered.
The zoo said there were only 22 birds in the wild in 1982, and by 1987, the last condors were brought into human care in an attempt to save the species from extinction.
The zoo said thanks to breeding programs like theirs, condor numbers now total more than 517 birds. Most of those birds of flying free.
To learn more about the California condors, visit www.oregonzoo.org/discover/animals/california-condor.
