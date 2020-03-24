Oregon Zoo welcomes fluffy Humboldt penguin chick

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new addition to the Oregon Zoo’s Humboldt penguin family.
The fuzzy grey hatchling began “pipping” on Friday and emerged early Monday morning, according to zoo officials. It's the the 191st Humboldt chick to hatch at the zoo since it began breeding the threatened species in the 1980s.
Pipping occurred when a chick’s beak breaks through the membrane of its shell. Humboldt penguin penguins typically hatch 40 days after eggs are laid, according to Travis Coons, who oversees the zoo’s bird population. It takes two or three days from the internal pip for the chicks to fully emerge from the shell.
“The chick appears to be healthy and active, and its parents are caring for it well,” Coons said.
For now, the zoo says the chick is small enough to fit into the palm of your hand–but by summer, it will be nearly as tall as its parents.
It will easy to distinguish due to its plumage, however, as young Humboldts are grayish-brown all over and don’t develop their black-and-white tuxedo markings for a couple of years.
Humboldt penguins, which live along the South American coastline off of Peru and Chile, are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and in 2010 were granted protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, according to the zoo.
Of the world’s 17 penguin species, Humboldts are among the most at risk, the zoo says. Their population is estimated at 12,000 breeding pairs.
