PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Royalty has arrived at the Oregon Zoo!

The zoo announced Friday that it welcomed King, a 3,000-pound eastern black rhino from Chicago's Brookfield Zoo, on Sept. 10. He is said to making himself at home at the new Rhino Ridge habitat, which is one of eight major projects by the zoo.

King is still getting acclimated to his new surroundings, but guests can still catch a glimpse of him in the outdoor portions of the habitat.

"If he’s outside, he’ll be hard to miss," said Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s rhino area. "So far, he’s settling in really well, with a lot of attention and encouragement from his care staff."

King was born at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo in 2013, and moved to the Brookfield Zoo in 2016. His transfer to the Oregon Zoo was recommended by the Species Survival plan for black rhinos.

The zoo says King belongs to the eastern subspecies of black rhinos, which is considered critically endangered. In 2011, the western subspecies of black rhino was declared extinct.

Nora the polar bear is back at Oregon Zoo PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nora is back! After spending the past few years at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, the five-year-old polar bear returned to the Oregon…

"King represents a species that’s among the most endangered on the planet," Gomez said. "Poaching and the illegal wildlife trade have wiped out 96% of the world’s black rhino population. In South Africa alone, we’re losing almost a rhino a day. Hopefully, we can help inspire a new chapter in the conservation of this incredible species."

A female rhinoceros is expected to join King at Rhino Ridge later this fall, according to the zoo.