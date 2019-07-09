LYLE, WA (KPTV) - Wildlife officials are working to restore an endangered turtle species to southwest Washington and other parts of the state.
Workers spent Tuesday in a wetland near the Columbia River catching western pond turtles.
The turtle population has declined for several reasons, most recently because of shell disease. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is working with the Oregon Zoo to examine the turtles and treat them for the disease before eventually releasing them back into the wild.
In 1990, only two pond turtle sites existed in the state, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Today, there six separate populations.
Officials say the exact cause of shell disease is unknown, although a novel fungus has been identified as present in all shell lesions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.