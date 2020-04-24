PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Zoo, like many other places, remains closed. But that hasn’t stopped zookeepers from doing their jobs.
Zookeepers say they’re taking extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including staggering shifts and separating animal care teams so they can keep a distance from each other.
“We’re doing everything we can to push down the curb and make sure when one of our team members get sick or they have to be at home taking care of someone who is sick, that the animals won’t be impacted by that loss,” Bob Lee, general curator, said. “We’ll just be able to pick up the torch and carry on until they’re ready to return.”
As for the animals, officials say they’re staying six-feet away from mammals, and if they can’t they’re wearing PPE to protect them. This is because of tigers and lions testing positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo.
“The animals are an extension of our family so, you know, just like folks who are at home taking care of their animals and taking care of each other, we’re doing the same thing, just with the animals at the zoo,” Lee said.
The zoo is also seeking donations after being closed for more than a month. For more, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.
