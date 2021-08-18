WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is the first Native American to be nominated as the National Park Service Director.
President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Chuck Sams as National Park Service Director on Wednesday. Sams lives on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He has held a variety of roles there, most recently as executive director.
Sams has worked in state and tribal governments, as well as the non-profit natural resource and conservation management fields, for over 25 years. He currently is on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, as appointed by Governor Kate Brown.
Brown released the following statement about Sams’ nomination: "Today is a proud day for Oregon. Chuck Sams is among Oregon's finest, and I can't think of a better person for the important role of National Park Service Director. I have worked closely with Chuck for many years and have witnessed firsthand his unparalleled devotion and service to his Tribe, our state, and our nation.
"Perhaps most importantly, Chuck is a passionate student and teacher of the history and culture of our lands and our people. I am excited that our entire nation has the opportunity to embark on a journey of learning and discovery with the assistance of a National Park Service under his direction. Chuck is a consummate storyteller and has the skill set and passion to inspire the dedicated staff of the National Park Service to tell those stories, and to find new and innovative ways to make our parks accessible to all Americans, while conserving and preserving those lands.
"I am so pleased and honored that Chuck has been given this opportunity to lend his talents to our nation during the coming years, and I look forward to his leadership."
The nomination will now be considered by the U.S. Senate.
Hopefully he will take the National Parks Servive out of Government control and give it back to the First Citizens.
