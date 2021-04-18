PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Beginning on April 19, all Oregonians aged 16 and older will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
"It makes me excited that there's a chance, you know to get back to a new normal," Alicia Hinojosa said.
Hinojosa said she's been waiting to get vaccinated since the vaccines became available. It hits close to home because her family lost their grandfather to the virus in the fall of 2020.
"So losing a grandfather who was much like a father to me was really hard to feel safe around people," she said. "And I feel like with this vaccine for many people, not just myself, feel safer about going out, and we're not so worried."
Shelley Meisel also lost a loved one to the virus. On top of that loss, she and her husband both contracted COVID-19 twice. She said she couldn't wait to be protected once she is vaccinated.
"It beats getting COVID for the third time or whatever and being down almost two weeks as opposed to three or four days," Meisel said.
Meisel said she's been trying to get an appointment for a while without any luck.
"We'll see if tomorrow brings more hope for my husband and I to get the vaccine, but we're not holding our breath," Meisel said. "But we just want to get it,"
For the next two weeks, the Oregon Health Authority said it expects to receive 154,000 doses of vaccine per week. However, without the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, OHA said there would be a tight appointment availability. They still expect to have enough doses to vaccinate all Oregonians who are 16 and older before summer.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
