PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon will open up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older starting May 1, the Oregon Health Authority said, Wednesday.
It comes as President Joe Biden ordered the states to do so and promised that soon much more vaccine doses will be distributed.
But that doesn’t mean that suddenly everyone 16 and older will suddenly have quick access to a vaccine appointment.
OHA Director Pat Allen said that the state will still be able to determine exactly where the doses go and how many of them various groups get.
For example, OHA might give larger quantities of doses to clinics that will only vaccinate essential workers – like people who work in grocery stores or factories.
Allen also said OHA state will likely still prioritize vaccine allotments for vulnerable populations, while reserving some appointment slots and doses on a first-come-first serve basis for anyone 16 and older.
Allen said the state is considering moving up the vaccine schedules for those originally set to receive their vaccination ahead of the general population.
“We’re looking at moving access to more frontline workers and people with underlying health conditions earlier before moving on to the general population,” Allen said.
According to OHA, between 40 to 60 percent of adults ages 85 and older down to 65 have received their vaccines.
The state also said COVID-19 cases are starting to trend up a little bit, especially in southwest Oregon, but it’s not surprising, said Allen, as more counties have loosened restrictions and more kids are returning to the classrooms.
The next eligible population is scheduled to be allowed to sign up for vaccine appointments on March 29, including adults ages 45 to 65 with underlying health conditions, seasonal farm workers, and pregnant women.
