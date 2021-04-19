Oregonians 16 years and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With cases on the rise across the state of Oregon, Monday marked a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Oregonian’s 16 years and older became eligible to get a vaccine.
“I have been kind of waiting and it is finally here,” Elise Evans of Sherwood said.
The Sherwood High School student was at the All4Oregon mass vaccination clinic on Monday with her dad to get her first shot.
“I am excited to be able to be vaccinated and to not be as worried about stuff,” Evans said.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center has been busy vaccinating thousands of people each week.
All4Oregon will send out invites this week to begin filling appointments April 24th through May 4th.
The COVID-19 Vaccination Site at the Oregon Convention Center will be offering about 24,500 appointment slots for this week’s round of invites. All4Oregon will be sending 50,000 invites this week.
A spokesperson for All4Oregon says the acceptance rate ebbs and flows, with last week being lower than the previous week, but higher than some of the invite weeks in March. They add the mass vaccination site hasn’t had any issues filling the schedules, and the no-show rate continues to hover in an acceptable range.
“I signed up to get notifications when there were open vaccinations and as soon as I got that email me and my mom dropped everything and we were like, got to sign up. We were very excited,” Evans said.
Those who are 16 or 17 years old that can now get a vaccination can only sign up to receive a Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is the only one approved for emergency use for those older than 16. The Convention Center mass vaccination clinic uses Pfizer as does the mass vaccination clinic in Salem at the Oregon State Fairgrounds.
Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 25,474 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,333,009 doses of Pfizer, 1,126,590 doses of Moderna and 88,547 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 1,033,175 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,600,343 who have had at least one dose.
