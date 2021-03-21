PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People gathered in communities across Oregon Sunday to take a stand against hate towards Asian Americans.
Organizers say it's the largest demonstration by Oregon's Chinese community in recent history, with 17 locations across the state. This event was at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Cities across the country have been tracking an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic. The issue was spotlighted by last week's mass shooting in Georgia that killed eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent.
"That's kinda the breaking point where lots of Americans realized what's happening, and that's a horrible and disgusting thing to happen," Michelle Wang said.
"It's a wake-up call for the community," Hongcheng Zhao said. "We have so many hate crimes across the nation and also here in local community."
Protesters gathered in five different locations across Portland metro area. Other gatherings were held in Tigard, Lake Oswego, Salem, Eugene and Corvallis.
The protest follows Saturday's vigil on Portland's Waterfront, where over 100 people gathered to mourn the lives lost in Atlanta and denounce hate crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.