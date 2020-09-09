SALEM, OR (KPTV) - People are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible right now as wildfires rage across the Pacific Northwest, causing smoky skies across the state.
The Oregon DEQ is monitoring air quality across the region and says that as the dense smoke spreads north, it's important to limit your exposure. The DEQ says to make sure to close your windows when driving and at home.
According to officials, cloth face masks aren't very effective when it comes to smoke inhalation.
"The cloth face masks that we've been wearing to prevent the spread of COVID 19, those aren't really effective on smoke particles," an Oregon DEQ spokesperson said. "That requires a much higher level of mask, respirator types, N-95. Even then, you need to make sure they are fit properly."
Air quality in the Portland metro area on Wednesday night was considered moderate but expected to possibly get worse as smoke spread north. Further south, including in areas near Lyons, Silverton and Corvallis, air quality in areas is considered very unhealthy to hazardous.
