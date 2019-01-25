Oregonians have mixed reactions to the end of the government shutdown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The longest shutdown in U.S. history is over, and Oregonians who’ve been affected by it have mixed reactions.
Julie Farrell and her husband Curt are both retired from the Coast Guard, but for nearly twenty years now, Curt has continued his service as a civilian employee.
That means for the last five weeks he’s been furloughed and hasn’t been going to work during the government shutdown.
“Not knowing, not knowing how long it was gonna be was really scary,” Julie said.
She said they’ve pulled from retirement, depended on credit cards, and Curt even started driving Uber.
Then, finally, some relief came Friday, an end to the shutdown, a promise of back pay, and Curt plans to return to work Monday.
But they fear the relief is temporary and that they could go through a shutdown again.
“It’s only for three weeks, so we’re not really sure if we need to be prepared to have some extra money on the side again if we can,” Julie said.
Julie didn’t want to get into politics but says what’s happening in D.C. is frustrating.
“I’m a little frustrated that they can’t find a balance and agreement between them, a win-win situation,” Julie said.
Other families are also frustrated by the lack of progress but for different reasons.
“I want that wall built yesterday,” Pati Hall said.
Pati, whose husband, Matt Hall, is a TSA agent, is focused on the politics, even if it means sacrifice.
When asked if it’s worth the five weeks her husband worked without pay, she replied, “That’s a loaded question; again we have an emergency fund, so it has its upsides and downsides.”
She says still it’s hard to go without.
“Is it a lot of fun? No, I can’t plan a trip, I can’t buy anything, you know, major purchase,” Pati said.
Pati says they are preparing for the possibility of another shutdown. Both families say they’re waiting to see what happens now.
They hope that in these next three weeks an agreement is made and the government stays open. But that if not, they have to be financially ready.
Longest shutdown in US history is officially over as the government reopens for the next three weeks. Tonight we spoke with two families of federal employees who say just in case, they’re preparing for the possibility of the government shutting down again afterwards. pic.twitter.com/aHw1f8t4Z1— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) January 26, 2019
