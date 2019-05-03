The Drug Enforcement Agency says it has collected nearly 12 million pounds of unused or expired prescription medications over the course of 17 National Prescription Drug Take Back events, with residents in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Alaska turning in tens of thousands of pounds at a recent collection event.
During the 17th semi-annual event in April, the DEA and its local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners collected more than 5,000 pounds of medication at nearly 6,400 collection sites, the federal agency says.
Officials collected and destroyed close to 469 tons of potentially dangerous and unwanted drugs, bringing the total number of drugs collected by the DEA since the fall of 2010 to 11,816,393 pounds, or 5,908 tons, according to the agency.
Residents in Oregon, Washington state, Idaho, and Alaska turned in 37,926 pounds, or 19 tons, of prescription medication on April 27 this year; this is the second collection to date for the Pacific Northwest and record collections for Idaho and Alaska, according to the DEA.
The following are results broken down by state:
- Oregon: 61 collection sites which resulted in 10,828 pounds (5.4 tons) removed from circulation.
- Washington: 112 collection sites which resulted in 16,757 pounds (8.4 tons) removed from circulation.
- Idaho: 47 collection sites which resulted in 5,674 (2.9 tons) removed from circulation.
- Alaska: 19 collection sites which resulted in 4,567 pounds (2.3 tons) removed from circulation.
The DEA's next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Day is scheduled for Oct. 26 this year.
Complete results for the DEA's spring Take Back Day are posted here: https://takebackday.dea.gov/?src=deatakeback.com
