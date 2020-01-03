PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – People across Oregon are mourning the loss of a longtime public servant who lost his battle with cancer.
Nick Fish, 61, died Thursday after a battling with stomach cancer for more than two years. The news came just two days after Fish announced his resignation from Portland City Council. In his resignation Tuesday, he said his illness had become more complicated.
People who knew Fish describe him as a genuinely good person with a passion to serve his community. They say he will be missed by more than just the people who work at City Hall.
Multnomah County Chairperson Deborah Kafoury was a colleague and a friend to Fish. She has served with the county for the same last 11 years that Fish served as commissioner for the city, but says their relationship reaches back to when Fish served with her mother on the Housing Authority Board.
She described Fish as a rare person in politics.
“Nick was the kind of person that everyone wanted to be around him because he was a really gifted speaker, he was a master negotiator, but he was also just really a trustworthy person,” Kafoury said. “I’m just really going to miss having someone who I could work with, argue with, celebrate with and, ultimately, have a real strong friendship.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler called Fish “a dear friend and trusted public servant”.
From Salem, Gov. Kate Brown called him a “true leader … and a champion for the homeless”.
Fish, a passionate soccer fan, was saluted by the Timbers and Thorns, too, the clubs saying, "our hearts go out to his family and friends."
Fish’s chief of staff says there are no specific plans yet for a public memorial service. Officials say a special election will be held to fill Fish’s seat, but as of Friday, there was no word on when that might happen.
