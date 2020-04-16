Oregonians, others across U.S. report problems getting COVID-19 stimulus payments

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregonians are joining people around the country in reporting problems or delays getting their COVID-19 stimulus payments from the government.
"When I go online, it says we have not determined your payment eligibility at this point," Amy Tilt, who works at H&R Block and already received her 2019 tax refund, said. "And it’s like, I don’t really understand it."
Tilt said she can't think of any reason her stimulus payment could be held up. According to the IRS, people might see a "status not available" message on the agency's "Get My Payment" site for several reasons:
- If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)
- If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.
- If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov. Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.
- If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.
Matthew Kleen, who is receiving disability benefits through the Social Security Administration, has been frustrated by the delay.
"I really could use that money to pay off bills that we have in my family," Kleen said. "Unfortunately, I have debt, so I would like that money to pay it off. And the longer it goes, the more my interest rates go up, and I could use that money to really help."
Even those who have received their stimulus payments have questions. Chris Pothier, who lives in The Dalles, was surprised to find he didn't get the $500 per child credit for two of his dependent children.
"I have two boys who are, one’s almost 19, the other one’s 17, and they eat more than my wife and I," Pothier said.
According to the IRS, parents will only receive the $500 credit for each child under age 17.
People who wish to check on the status of their payment can visit the IRS' "Get My Payment" website.
If you are trying to find out if you're eligible for a stimulus payment, you can find answers at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center.
