PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many Oregonians tuned in Tuesday night as Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio.
FOX 12 spoke with some Oregonians who gathered virtually to watch the debate.
Normally, big crowds gather in bars or rented out venues to talk to people at debate watch parties. This year, however, many people stayed home, with some gathering online to watch the first of three presidential debates.
Several key issues were discussed on Tuesday, but people on both sides of the isle said they were left with unanswered questions.
From the COVID-19 pandemic to ongoing protests, Fox News anchor and sole moderator Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump for former Vice President Joe Biden about six main topics. But a good portion was also spent with each candidate stepping over each other or the moderator.
"That was a disaster, that did not do a service to the American people to have a debate of that nature," FOX 12 Political Analyst John Horvick said. "I suspect that those are the first to turn off the TV."
Members of the Lane County Democratic Party shared their thoughts after the debate over Zoom.
"The best way I can sum it up is there was a president tonight, and that was Joe Biden, and there was a distractor in chief,” Matt Keating said.
Biden supports say he kept his cool and answered questions more thoroughly.
Oregon Republican Party Communications Director Kevin Hoar thinks Biden was the least professional.
"He called him a clown, he said you shut up, accused him of yapping, all this stuff," Hoar said.
And when it came to issues, racial injustice and the Portland protests became a big topic, with Trump saying the Obama administration saw more unrest.
"The top ten cities and just about the top 40 cities are run by the radical left ... frankly, it was even more violent than what I'm seeing now," Trump said.
When the topic of law enforcement came up, Trump claimed to have the support of "Portland's sheriff".
"Law enforcement, almost every law enforcement in the United States ... I have Florida, Texas, Ohio, excuse me, Portland, the sheriff came out today and he said I support President Trump," Trump said.
As Portland doesn't have a sheriff, FOX 12 checked in with Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese for his response.
"I represent everybody, all persuasions, but I certainly do not support this president," Reese said. "I have never supported this president ... it's a total fabrication. I'm really disappointed. Makes my job a hell of a lot harder."
Biden during the debate claimed Trump has only deepened the divide across the country to benefit his own campaign.
"That’s why he keeps trying to rile everything up," Biden said. "Instead of going and talking to people ... he just pours gasoline in the fire."
FOX 12 posted a Twitter poll asking viewers who they thought won the debate, with the majority on Tuesday night saying Biden.
The vice presidential debate is scheduled next for Oct. 7. The second presidential debate will occur on Oct. 15.
