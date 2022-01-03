BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) -- Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported the state’s highest single-day total of new COVID cases.

Oregon reports over 9.5K new COVID cases from holiday weekend PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported more than 9,700 new cases of COVID-19 from the holiday weekend on Monday and smashed a previous record f…

That was on December 30, with more than 3,500 cases that day.

The Omicron variant is driving a surge, and with everyone going back to work and school for the first time since the holidays, there’s a rush on testing.

"I found out I was exposed to somebody presumably with Omicron over the New Year celebrations so just wanted to get checked out. I have a little bit of a cough," Emma Day said.

She was in line at the Curative testing site in Beaverton after getting lucky with a same-day time slot. She already has another appointment booked a few days out too.

"I'm debating if I should even wait in this line, like I might go home and wait for my other test on Wednesday. It's pretty crazy," she said.

Meanwhile, she’s acting as if she does have COVID to avoid potentially spreading it.

"It’s a huge bummer. I’ve had to cancel a lot of my plans. I was supposed to go to the Blazers versus Hawks game. I had really good seats tonight, can’t do that," she said.

The Oregon Health Authority reported about 9,700 new COVID cases from Thursday through Sunday as we enter the third year of the pandemic.

The Oregon Nurses Association shared video Monday morning of the testing line for workers and students at OHSU. The union claims the long line of more than 100 cars was getting in the way of patients and staff trying to get to the hospital.

A spokesperson for OHSU said they’re working as fast as they can during a surge in post-holiday demand and that they re-routed people to the Portland Expo Center to clear up that line.

They tell us as the Omicron surge grows in Portland, demand for COVID-19 testing is outpacing resources.

At the same time, there’s a nationwide shortage of rapid tests, and last week OHSU had to close its Expo Center site because of the weather.

Click here to find a test near you.