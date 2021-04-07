Oregonians searching for vaccine appointments as state prepares for decrease in doses

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Getting an appointment for a vaccine in Oregon may be a challenge for the next few weeks as hundreds of thousands of people will become eligible, and the state manages a dwindling supply for now.
At the Oregon Convention Center, it has been a busy week. The state of Oregon is expected to get one of its largest weekly allotment of Covid-19 vaccines this week. But the state has warned that by next week those numbers are expected to drop because of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine supply.
The four hospital systems running the convention center site known as All4Oregon say this week they will be sending out roughly 34,000 vaccination invites to fill 18,000 to 22,000 appointments next week.
If a person has signed up through GetVaccinatedOregon they will get an email or phone call from All4Oregon with steps on how to secure an appointment.
The OHA said Wednesday that over 100,000 people have been scheduled through GetVaccinatedOregon since the tool was launched on March 6.
The mass vaccination sites are not the only option in scheduling a vaccine appointment. Pharmacies across the state have been busy as well. In some parts of the state, appointments for this week and next have been booked.
In the Portland Metro area, OHSU has been offering vaccinations at several sites. Wednesday morning appointments were released again and filled up quickly.
