Oregonians share their experiences following pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause in Oregon, as federal health officials look into six rare cases of blood clotting.
Health authorities say six women who received that vaccine between the ages of 18 and 49 had extremely rare cases of blood clotting. One of the women even died. These six cases are out of nearly 7 million doses of the vaccine that have been administered.
Still, the FDA has recommended a pause on the vaccine as they look into the matter.
“The vast majority of anyone who receives the J&J vaccine are at very low risk,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, a senior health advisor with the Oregon Health Authority.
Though the risk is extremely low, OHA says that people should be on the lookout for severe symptoms within 21 days of receiving the vaccine. Those symptoms include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath.
Tracey Flannel, an Oregonian who received the vaccine April 3, says since then she has experienced very severe side effects.
“The headache, the nausea, I had all of it. Every single symptom,” Flannel said.
Even worse, she says Monday she was taken to the hospital after experiencing trouble with her heart at the grocery store.
“Yesterday, my watch just started going off and it kept saying atrial fibrillation, atrial fibrillation, atrial fibrillation. I freaked out,” she said.
Flannel says that doctors confirmed she had an atrial fibrillation, but they said it was not related to her Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Flannel says she doesn’t agree.
“My life is permanently changed from the situation,” she said.
However, other women in Oregon say they’ve had nothing but good experiences from their Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
“I’m still glad I got it. Yeah I’ll be mindful of blood clots, side effects, things like that, but yeah, I’m glad I was able to get the vaccination,” said Ayanna Glover, who got the shot on Friday.
Some say the numbers are not alarming enough for people to worry about this situation.
“It’s six people and I’m so sorry for them, but there are nearly 7 million other people out there that are benefiting from this vaccine, so go out there and don’t be afraid of it,” said Kristen Labenske, who got her shot three weeks ago.
They say that they hope this situation doesn’t discourage people from getting vaccinated.
“When you put the numbers in perspective, you’ve still got a pretty good shot of being vaccinated,” Glover said.
The halt will also create an impact on anyone who already has a Johnson & Johnson vaccine scheduled.
“As I was watching the headlines roll out this morning, I was getting more and more worried that I was going to lose this appointment,” said Philip Frost on Tuesday morning.
Frost had made an appointment for a vaccine in Hood River for Wednesday at 9 am.
“I was really kind of excited to have this one and thankful. And now I’m worried if I lose this appointment, it could be three, four weeks before I have another one,” he said.
However, Tuesday night, Frost said he received an email confirming his appointment had been cancelled and that he would be contacted again about rescheduling.
Pharmacies like Walgreens, Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer have said their Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments are being cancelled. They said people can expect to receive information about rescheduling. In some instances, some said the appointment could be switched to Moderna or Pfizer, but only if the vaccine was on hand and available.
The Oregon Health Authority said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be able to be stored long enough that this pause won’t cause the state to lose large amounts of doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.